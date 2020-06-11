Sylvia Jones



Our family lost its shortest but possibly the strongest matriarch, Sylvia Jones, on May 29, 2020.



Born Sylvania Winifred Oberholtzer 91 years ago. She was smart, intelligent, tolerant, caring, independent and capable. Sylvia was a tree farmer, an obstetrics nurse, an educator and a camp counselor. You might know her from Pilgrim Street neighborhood or Poulsbo, as a classmate at age 50 in ski lessons or at age 17 in the V-9 class at Providence Hospital School of Nursing. Maybe you met her as the office nurse at Dr. Leary's in Columbia City or OB nurse at Harborview, as a docent at Woodland Park Zoo or on her world travels. Or maybe you were a kid who met her as a camp nurse or knew her as the best lunch making mom. While on the farm you may have heard her happy whistle, learned about trees on a preschool tour, asked her to identify odd birds or rescue small animals.



Due to pandemic restrictions, a celebration of life is postponed until all grandchildren can safely travel to Washington. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the Woodland Park Zoo Relief Fund.



Sylvia Jones was our Mother (Susan, Nancy, John/Indy, Bill), Grandmother (Stephanie, Peter, Chansy, April, Amber, Madison, Finnly), Great-Grandmother (Rainah, Pyrola, Rory, Adam), Aunt (Larry, Steve, Mark, Christa, Karen, Joy, John, Dann, Bonnie, Ronnie, Candi, Mick), Sister-in-Law (Vi), Mother-in-Law (Jerry) or other loved family members (Eric, Lexy, Daniel, Talor). Forever she will have an indelible place in our hearts, our mind, and our memory.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store