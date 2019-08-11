|
Sylvia Mae Scott
Sylvia Mae (Else) Scott of Kirkland, Washington died peacefully in her home after a relatively short battle with cancer on August 3, 2019 in Kirkland, Washington at the age of 71.
Sylvia is survived by her daughter Stacey.....her brothers Larry and Paul, and Sister Cindi. She is preceded in death by her husband Paul, her brother Gerard, and son Steven.
Sylvia was born on October 27, 1947 in to Lillian Scott. She graduated from Mountlake Terrace High School in 1965, and then attended Everett Junior College. In 1967, Sylvia married David Stoner and became mother to Steve (born 1970) and Stacey (born 1972). She became a divorcee in 1986, marrying her second husband Paul Scott the same year. Devastated after Paul's death in 1995, Sylvia carried on operating Paul's business using her proficiency in accounting and bookkeeping. Sylvia continued the business quite successfully until her retirement in 2016.
Sylvia became quite fond of traveling with friends and family when her health allowed it, visiting England, Greece, Ireland,Thailand, South America, Mexico, Singapore, Bali, and has fond memories of an extensive road trip around the USA with her long time friend Bill.
In early 2019, Sylvia was diagnosed with stage 4 lung cancer. Family was able to visit and say their goodbyes in her final days. With her daughter Stacey by her side, Sylvia passed peacefully in her own home in the early morning hours on August 3rd, 2019.
A closed Memorial Service has been scheduled for Sunday, August 11th, 2019. The family would like thank Sylvia's long time friends and companions for their support during this very difficult time, and the hospice angels of Kaiser.
Published in The Seattle Times on Aug. 11, 2019