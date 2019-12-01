Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Tabitha Gadzuk
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Tabitha Ann Thomas Gadzuk

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Tabitha Ann Thomas Gadzuk Obituary
Tabitha Ann Thomas GADZUK

May 14, 1969 ~ Novemer 12, 2019

Our dear, beautiful, compassionate, fierce, and brave Tabitha died peacefully after a courageous battle with cancer. Tabitha possessed an optimistic and strong spirit, a deep abiding faith, a quick wit, quirky sense of humor, and the gift of being a true and loyal friend. Throughout her life she was generous with her time and resources and always had time for a stranger, friend or family member in need. Tabitha is survived by her beloved children Jesse and Carly Gadzuk, former husband Brian Gadzuk, parents Kathleen and Clio Thomas, siblings Jan Muth (John), Stan Thomas (Diane), Mary Quarterman (Jay), Peter Thomas (Michelle), Andrew Thomas, many nieces and nephews, and an amazing host of friends.

A Celebration of Life is planned

for Saturday, December 14, 2019

at 2:00 pm at West Valley Community Church,

3212 S 288th St, Auburn, WA.

Tabitha requested you share a moment of kindness with someone in need or make a contribution to a as a tribute to her life.
Published in The Seattle Times on Dec. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Tabitha's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -