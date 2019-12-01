|
|
Tabitha Ann Thomas GADZUK
May 14, 1969 ~ Novemer 12, 2019
Our dear, beautiful, compassionate, fierce, and brave Tabitha died peacefully after a courageous battle with cancer. Tabitha possessed an optimistic and strong spirit, a deep abiding faith, a quick wit, quirky sense of humor, and the gift of being a true and loyal friend. Throughout her life she was generous with her time and resources and always had time for a stranger, friend or family member in need. Tabitha is survived by her beloved children Jesse and Carly Gadzuk, former husband Brian Gadzuk, parents Kathleen and Clio Thomas, siblings Jan Muth (John), Stan Thomas (Diane), Mary Quarterman (Jay), Peter Thomas (Michelle), Andrew Thomas, many nieces and nephews, and an amazing host of friends.
A Celebration of Life is planned
for Saturday, December 14, 2019
at 2:00 pm at West Valley Community Church,
3212 S 288th St, Auburn, WA.
Tabitha requested you share a moment of kindness with someone in need or make a contribution to a as a tribute to her life.
