Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Tabitha Kiesel
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Tabitha Lena Kiesel

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Tabitha Lena Kiesel Obituary
Tabitha Lena Kiesel

Tabitha passed away on January

10, 2019 in her home in Portland, Oregon with her daughter Madison by her side.

She was born in Chicago Illinois to Frieda Kiesel and Helmut Wiedemann. Tabitha had the love of travel in her blood and lived in many states throughout her life but her heart and home was in Seattle Washington.

For those who knew her there will be a bonfire picnic in her honor at the Golden Gardens in Ballard, WA on Saturday August 24,

starting at 4:00 pm. Please bring food, chairs, memories & wood to share. Please go to Tributes.com

to share any memories.
Published in The Seattle Times on Aug. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Tabitha's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.