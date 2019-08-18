|
Tabitha Lena Kiesel
Tabitha passed away on January
10, 2019 in her home in Portland, Oregon with her daughter Madison by her side.
She was born in Chicago Illinois to Frieda Kiesel and Helmut Wiedemann. Tabitha had the love of travel in her blood and lived in many states throughout her life but her heart and home was in Seattle Washington.
For those who knew her there will be a bonfire picnic in her honor at the Golden Gardens in Ballard, WA on Saturday August 24,
starting at 4:00 pm. Please bring food, chairs, memories & wood to share. Please go to Tributes.com
to share any memories.
Published in The Seattle Times on Aug. 18, 2019