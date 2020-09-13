Tad W. Lane
1942 ~ 2020
Tad was born in Butte, MT but spent most of his childhood and adult years in the Bellevue/Seattle area. He knew early on that he wanted to be a stockbroker, as it was called back then, thus began his profession starting with Dean Witter in the sixties. Retiring from RBC Wealth Management in 2011, he lived his passion taking a personal interest in each and everyone of his clients. In 1993 Tad and his wife, Missy, left Bellevue to start their 22 year adventure in western Montana. They lived their dream building two ranches from the ground up! Tad's last few years were spent between two golf vacation homes in western Washington and Arizona. He will be remembered by how he dressed; with a smile on his face, his shoes (or cowboy boots) polished and clothes crisply pressed, including his jeans with the creases! He was a man of many interests: finance, fitness, fishing, hunting, boating, skiing, horses, hiking, Harleys, golf, reading, travel! For Tad there were never enough hours in the day to fulfill what he wanted to accomplish. Tad was funny, extremely smart and very caring. As soon as you met him you immediately realized two things about him, the word "quit" was not in his vocabulary and he absolutely loved people. He would strike up a conversation with anyone as if he were talking to his best buddy or a long lost friend. The other thing about Tad was that he gave the greatest hugs, and I mean GREAT hugs, he meant them and you felt them. He is missed by many.
Tad is survived by his wife, Missy; three children; Bryn (Marita), Brenda (Aaron), Bryce, and grandchildren; Ari, MariAnna, Caspian, Summer, Aspen. RIP my sweet Tad
