Takashi Higashiyama
Takashi (Tak) Higashiyama, born in Seattle, Washington February 15, 1921 passed away from pneumonia on March 25, 2020 at 99-years of age. He was predeceased by his parents, Ikuta and Takayo Higashiyama, sisters Fumiko Kaibe and Teruko Kudo, wife Rei (Hirata) Higashiyama. He is survived by his children; daughters Janice Huie, Karen Unger, Diana Trudnowski, Linda Higashiyama and son Dennis Higashiyama (wife Terry), grandchildren Raina and Ryan Huie, Frank Unger (wife Carrie), Tyler and Stuart Trudnowski and great-grandson Luke Unger.
Tak graduated from Broadway High School and attended the UW before he and his family were relocated to the internment camp at Minidoka in 1942. He later enlisted in the U.S. Army. He served in Military Intelligence Service during the Occupation of Japan where he met his future wife, Rei Hirata. They had two children in Japan before they moved to the Seattle area in 1952. Tak had a long career as a machinist with Boeing before retiring and began enjoying his two favorite activities; bowling and fishing. He especially enjoyed participating in various bowling leagues at Imperial Lanes.
A private service will be held at a later date for family due to Covid-19. Remembrances may be made to a .
Published in The Seattle Times on May 17, 2020