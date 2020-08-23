Tamara Crandall Wilson



Tamara Ann Crandall was born on May 18, 1934 in Ohio to Ralph and Floda Crandall. The family moved to California in 1947, where Tammie attended Van Nuys High School. She excelled in singing and drama and then majored in music in college. She preferred the role of wife and mother and did not pursue a soloist career. She married Charles Wilson in 1955.



Tammie was loved by her many friends. She read widely and was active in her book club. She had a sprightly sense of humor which never waned as she lived with a progressive memory disorder. Death came quietly, without pain on July 22, 2020.



Tammie is survived by her husband, Chuck, daughters Christy McWilson and Karen McMillen, and son Kevin Wilson. Also three grown grandkids and two great-grandkids. We all remember Tammie as a wonderfully warm, protective, and loving presence in our lives.



The family held a private memorial at Wesley Homes, Des Moines.



