Barton Family Funeral Service
14000 Aurora Ave N
Seattle, WA 98133
(206) 420-1875
Tamara Elspeth Kincaid

Tamara Elspeth Kincaid Obituary
Tamara Elspeth Kincaid

Beloved mother of Zoe Gluck and partner to David Harms, Tamara died suddenly in her home on April 8, 2019. Tamara leaves a legacy of joyful hospitality, a commitment to social justice, and a deep spirituality that touched everyone she met.

A memorial service will be held

at St. Marks Episcopal Cathedral

in Seattle, WA on Sunday, May 19,

2019 at 2:00pm. All are welcome.

A full obituary including details of the memorial and suggestions for memorial gifts can be found at www.BartonFuneral.com
Published in The Seattle Times on May 12, 2019
