|
|
Tamara Elspeth Kincaid
Beloved mother of Zoe Gluck and partner to David Harms, Tamara died suddenly in her home on April 8, 2019. Tamara leaves a legacy of joyful hospitality, a commitment to social justice, and a deep spirituality that touched everyone she met.
A memorial service will be held
at St. Marks Episcopal Cathedral
in Seattle, WA on Sunday, May 19,
2019 at 2:00pm. All are welcome.
A full obituary including details of the memorial and suggestions for memorial gifts can be found at www.BartonFuneral.com
Published in The Seattle Times on May 12, 2019