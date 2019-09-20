|
Tamara Sue Wescott
Tamara was wonderful to many people: An extraordinary friend, colleague, mother, and wife, who could be counted on to speak the truth and live life fully. Her mantra was to live each day with poise and grace, and with the help of a little lipstick. ;) Sadly, she passed away gently at home on September 10, 2019 with her family present, after a valiant battle with cancer. Born March 13, 1961, Tamara was raised in north Idaho and graduated from Sandpoint High School. Tamara spent her early twenties ski hosting at Heavenly Valley and enjoying the Sierras. In 1986, a fortuitous lunch with a mutual friend introduced Steven Wescott to Tamara Evans.
They married two years later on September 10, 1988, and
celebrated 31 anniversaries, including the day she passed away. When Tamara and Steven chose to make their family home in Seattle, Tamara pursued her higher education at Seattle University earning her Bachelor of Science in Nursing in 1996. She spent her professional life focusing on women and wellness; first with the Mom's Project and then with Swedish Ballard Childbirth Center and eventually being chosen to develop the inpatient/outpatient lactation services at the new Swedish Issaquah campus. In 2018, Tamara was awarded the Daisy Award for exceptional postpartum nursing care. Collaborating with her colleagues, she developed a pathway for the Issaquah Childbirth Center to be recognized by the Breastfeeding Friendly Washington Initiative at the gold level.
Tamara's greatest joy in life was her children--Nolan Rhys (1997) and Kella Grace (2000)-- and together they went on innumerable adventures, exploring the beauty of the Pacific Northwest. Tamara often sought sanctuary in the mountains where her spirit flourished. She was an avid skier, outdoor enthusiast, and with inspiration from her running group, became a frequent trail runner completing several marathons over the past 3 years. She loved sleeping outdoors and gathering with friends around an open fire, giving it a poke. Tamara also enjoyed sharing ideas and experiences, and especially loved the fellowship of her long-time book group. Tamara's soul was extraordinarily kind and generous, making life-long friends in both her personal and professional life.
The family would like to thank the kind-hearted nurses and doctors of the Swedish Cancer Center and the UW Medical Center for all their efforts. Tamara protected her family by always being positive and optimistic that she would survive her diagnosis. Tamara is survived in Seattle by her husband Steven and her young adult children Nolan and Kella; and in Idaho by her mother Beth Evans and siblings Marlene Dosher, Tom Evans, Brett Evans, and Myra Darty.
Friends are invited to celebrate
Tamara's life from 1:00 to 4:00 pm
on Sunday, October 13, at the University of Washington Botanic Gardens, Center for Urban Horticulture.
Remembrances may be made to: Open Arms Perinatal Services or Northwest Mother's Milk Bank.
Guest Book: www.Legacy.com
Published in The Seattle Times from Sept. 20 to Sept. 22, 2019