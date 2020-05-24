|
|
Tami Livengood Andersson
Tami Livengood Andersson passed away suddenly on April 29, 2020 at the age of 59. Tami grew up in Renton, WA. where she attended Hazen High School. She took great pride in working as a Systems Analyst for Boeing over her 28 years where she made many friends.
Tami is survived by son Myles Andersson, (Liz), grandchildren Isabelle and Lincoln, Parents Lynn and JoAnn Livengood, sister Keri Brown (Mark), brother Greg Livengood (Ali), as well as many nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Life will be planned at a later date. Remembrances may be made in her behalf to your local food bank.
Published in The Seattle Times on May 24, 2020