Tanis Jennifer Anderson
October 7, 1978 ~ April 25, 2020
Tanis was deeply loved and loved in return. Her most beloved dog was Lambda, together with her cat Socrates. Tanis was a native of Seattle. She attended Leschi Elementary and Nathan Hale High School. At age 16, she made an early start at college at Seattle Central Community College. One of her favorite memories was living in Osaka, Japan in the late 1990s. She maintained contact with her hosts throughout her life. While in Japan, she learned to be an excellent cook. Tanis (known as T.J.) traveled the world, lived in Paris for a time, and was briefly in a Turkish prison for spurious reasons. While briefly married, she lived in California and Texas. She spent a few years in Port Townsend. Wherever she went, she always returned to Seattle. She was a fixture in every Seattle neighborhood she lived in and took pride in knowing her neighbors. Tanis had a variety of jobs in her youth, worked in a family-owned restaurant in Japan, and worked most recently for Microsoft, the Thompson Hotel, and as a Lyft driver. She was diligent in whatever she took on. Tanis was a libertarian and worked for Ron Paul in 2008 in the snows of New Hampshire and later in Jefferson County, Washington. Even while ill, Tanis was working to get face masks into the U.S. from the Far East to respond to the coronavirus global pandemic.
Together with many friends who loved her, she leaves behind adoptive brothers Lyle and Evan Rose; adoptive mother Charlette Rose; Jean Hur; and Mark Cavanagh, who lived with her at her passage. As Tanis was ill, she listened repeatedly to Louis Armstrong's "What a Wonderful World," and asked to hear the Psalms, King James version. Pandemic lockdown allowing, a memorial will be announced as appropriate.
Published in The Seattle Times on May 3, 2020