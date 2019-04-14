Tanya "Gypsy" Alves Milho Anderson



Tanya was born on May 25, 1930 in Iquitos, Peru. She passed away peacefully on Saturday, April 6, 2019 in Seattle, WA.



Tanya is survived by Herbert, her loving husband of 45 years; her daughter, Natasha, son-in-law, Matthew; and grandchildren, James and Eva.



Many people knew her as "Gypsy" as she was a mover and a shaker in all aspects of her life. She spent her younger adult years in San Francisco, CA and worked for then Crocker Bank in a supervisory role. She met her husband at a military dance and continued to enjoy life to the fullest together. A resident of the Maple Leaf community in Seattle, she also served as a long-standing member of both the Seattle Preparatory School and St. Catherine of Siena Catholic Church communities. She took great pride in her volunteer work and was a beloved friend of many. Her grandchildren knew her as "Noni" and kept her going despite the health issues that ended her time on this earth.



Her life celebration will be held on



Wednesday, April 17th at 9AM at



St. Catherine of Siena



Catholic Church



814 NE 85th St, Seattle, 98115.



In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to St. Catherine of Siena Catholic Church.



She will be greatly missed.



