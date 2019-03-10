Home

Tashiye Eva Goff, nee; Tsukamoto, was born December 16, 1923 near Sumner, WA. She worked on the family farm and attended Sumner High School. At the onset of WWII, Tashiye and her family were interned to Minidoka, Idaho. After Tashiye joined the U.S. Army she met her soon-to-be husband Percy. After leaving military service, Tashiye and Percy started a family and had three boys. After Percy's death in 1960 Tashiye went on working two jobs as a civil servant for the Navy, and as a transportation specialist at Mill Creek Country club. She also earned a degree at Edmonds Community College and was an award winning member of the Sno-King Fuchsia Society. She also volunteered at the Edmonds Center for the Arts and a member of the Haller Lake Lutheran Church.

She leaves behind: Sister Mary Jane Tsukamoto; Son: Greg Goff and his wife Michelle Goff, granddaughter Mariko and her husband Logan Swank, grandson Daniel Goff and great granddaughter Chloe Goff; Son: Brian Goff and his wife Tressa Goff, Grandson Max Goff, granddaughter MadaLynne Goff, grandson Ryan Garrison, great-granddaughter Cameron Jasperson; and Son: William Goff and partner Brenda Frieboes, granddaughter Candace Frieboes, granddaughter Kayla (Friedoes) Starlin and her husband James Starlin, grandsons William Frieboes and grandson Patrick Frieboes.

A Viewing is scheduled at

Beck's Tribute Center in Edmonds,

Wed. March 13th from 3-6 PM

A Celebration of Life will be held

at Westgate Chapel on March 16th

at 1 PM with a reception following

in the Church Sanctuary.

Published in The Seattle Times on Mar. 10, 2019
