Ted Carr Wilcox, Sr.
Born November 4, 1951 in Tacoma, WA was born to Horton and Betty Wilcox. Ted unexpectedly passed away in his home March 20, 2020. He was born in Tacoma,WA and raised in Seattle,WA graduating in 1970 from Queen Anne High School. He married Marlene Douglas in November 1995. They have lived in Seattle,WA together for over 25 years and have enjoyed travelling the Hawaiian Islands, road trips and raising Australian Cattle Dogs together.
Ted worked 20+ plus years in the Dodge auto parts industry and was loved by many people and will no doubt be dearly missed. He was a gentle man and had the kindest soul to those that knew him. He loved the simple things in life like his wife, his kids and attending their sporting events, his grandchildren, and weekends at the family beach house.
He is survived by his wife Marlene; his two sons Ted Jr(Kristen) and Nicholas(Kelly); two step-son's Shawn and Jason; his 7 grandchildren Lachlan (21), twins Lilly and Sarah(10), Kailie (10), Berkeley (9), Lilianna (8) and Drayton (7); as well as his sister-in-law Margaret and nephews Michael John, Mark and Kelly and their large families.
Published in The Seattle Times on Apr. 12, 2020