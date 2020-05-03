|
|
Ted Royal Frisk
On Monday April 13, 2020, our very funny father and grandfather, Ted Royal Frisk (Seattle) passed peacefully in his sleep shortly after visits from all three of his children, Mark Frisk, Trina Mills and Sheryl Frisk. In addition to his children, Ted is survived by his 5 grandchildren: Chad, Chase, Conner, Andrea and Keelie along with his nieces Linda and Pam & his nephew John.
After being diagnosed with bladder cancer 21 months ago, Ted chose quality over quantity. He was able to spend his remaining time with his family and friends. Ted retired from nearly 20 years with the Seattle Mariners in December 2018 (81 years young!) where he managed the tour department, hosted on-field military enlistments, toured VIPs and ensured good fun was had by all who visited.
Born June 25, 1937 to Ted and Dorothy Frisk, Ted grew up in the Blue Ridge neighborhood of Seattle and graduated from Ballard High School in 1955. Ted served in the US Navy Reserve for 8 years, he loved sports and was a damn good golfer.
A celebration of life will be held in the future. Donations to University of Washington Medical Center and Seattle Cancer Care Alliance are appreciated.
Published in The Seattle Times on May 3, 2020