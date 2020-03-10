|
|
Teresa Ann (Shannon) Russell
1969 ~ 2020
Teresa passed away peacefully on March 8, 2020 after a long battle with breast cancer. She lived in the Seattle/Bellevue area and was one of 4 daughters of Paul and Marsha Shannon of Seattle, Washington.
Teresa had a passion for architecture, art, salmon fishing, swimming, Whidbey Island and spending time with family and friends. She was loving and kind to everyone she met. She loved to have fun and socialize with people and continually collected lifelong friends.
She studied architecture at University of Washington and University of Oregon and was proud of her work with the Miller Hull firm, including her work on the Tillamook Forest Center. Teresa established her own professional firm, Russell Architecture, and loved helping her clients with residential projects from design through construction administration.
Teresa married Jake Russell in 2004 and they have a daughter, Lily Russell.
She is survived by her beloved husband and daughter, Jake and Lily Russell of Bellevue, Washington; parents Paul and Marsha Shannon of Seattle, Washington; sisters Kathy Katsandres (Jim) and Christine Bennett (Ben) of Seattle and many beloved nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins. Teresa is preceded in death by her sister Jennifer Shannon.
A funeral mass will be celebrated
in memory of Teresa on Friday, March 13, 2020 at 10:00 AM at Assumption Catholic Church,
6201 - 33rd Ave NE, Seattle, 98115
Published in The Seattle Times from Mar. 10 to Mar. 11, 2020