Teresa Elizabeth (Moore) Randecker

Teresa Elizabeth (Moore) Randecker Obituary
Teresa Elizabeth (Moore) Randecker

Terrie was born May 1953 to Tom and Margaret Moore of West Seattle. She had four siblings, Kathy (dec'd), Kris (Terry Davis), Tom (dec'd), Barb (John Portanova).

She graduated from Holy Rosary High and WSU. In 1987 she married her loving husband, Paul Randecker and had two wonderful sons of whom she was extremely proud, Richard and Marc Randecker.

Terrie worked in banking for 35 years and enjoyed gardening to relax.

A Memorial Service will be held at Holy Rosary Church on Friday, Oct. 11, 2019 at 11am. Reception to follow.

Share memories of Terrie at www.EmmickFunerals.com/notices/Teresa-Randecker
Published in The Seattle Times on Sept. 29, 2019
