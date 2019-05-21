Teresa Veronica Provo



Teresa Veronica Provo, 68, of Burien, Washington, passed away Tuesday, May 7, 2019. She was preceded in death by her daughters, Nichole and Rachelle.



She is survived by her daughter, Anni; two grandchildren, Jonathan and Madison and life long friend Tom.



She was born on September 15, 1950, in Bridgeton, New Jersey. She grew up in Fife, Washington, attended Fife high school.



She worked at The Hearthstone for many years and loved all of her friends and co-workers. She loved to dance, sing, read, shop, visit with friends, be in the garden, bake Christmas cookies and cook spaghetti, which everybody loved. She did many fundraising walks for the .



Memorial services will be held at



11:30 A.M. Thursday, May 23, 2019



at Calvary Lutheran church: 2415 S. 320th St., Federal Way



A graveside service will be held at 1:00 P.M. at Mountain View Cemetery 2020 Mountain View Drive S.W. Auburn, WA 98001



Donations may be made in memory of Teresa & Rachelle to The Goodtimes Project, 7400 Sand Pt Wy NE, #101S, Seattle, WA 98115 Published in The Seattle Times from May 21 to May 22, 2019