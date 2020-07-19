Terrea Dodge O'Rand Zumeta
December 5, 1950 ~ July 6, 2020
Terrea passed away near Seattle surrounded by her children following a brief illness. She grew up in Rancho Santa Fe, CA and attended San Diego State University where she earned her BS in Nursing in 1974. Terrea lived and worked in Berkeley, Vancouver (British Columbia), Los Angeles, and the Seattle area throughout her 35-year career. She cared for patients from birth to death across specialties including medical-surgical nursing, cardiac care, postpartum, psychiatry, and memory support for individuals with dementia. Terrea could be vivacious, quick-witted, and at times irreverent. She loved her family, gardening, Mexican food, the beach in Puerto Vallarta, and power ballads by Whitney Houston.
She is survived by her children Rebecca, Benjamin, and Brian, grandchildren Jack, Ellis, and Lucian, her former husband Bill, and siblings Sharon and Michael.
For information about remembrances or to leave a
message for her family, visit https://www.cookfamilyfuneralhome.com/obituaries/Terrea-Dodge-ORand-Zumeta?obId=17044281#/celebrationWall