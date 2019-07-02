Terrence James Heil



Terrence James Heil passed away peacefully on June 27, 2019 at the age of 86. He was born June 17, 1933 to John and Anna (Shoener) Heil in Eagle Butte, SD. Terry was raised in Rapid City, SD where he worked at his father's auto repair shop, Heil's North Rapid Service, as well as for the Rapid City Journal. When he wasn't working he was busy fishing, hunting, or racing hydroplane boats.



Terry earned a bachelor's degree in mechanical engineering from the South Dakota School of Mines in 1955. While living in Mandan, ND he met Loretta Kasper at a dance and they were wed in 1959. They lived in Johnson City, NY for a few years before settling in Ann Arbor, MI, where they raised their four children and Terry obtained his MBA from University of Michigan. In the early 1980s they moved to the Minneapolis area for a few years, before finally landing for good in Burien, WA in 1985. Terry worked at several different engineering consulting firms before buying his own firm, Wieland Lindgren Engineers. He was active in the American Society of Mechanical Engineers and served as chair of their Industrial Operations Committee.



Terry loved flying, and held instrument and commercial pilot ratings. He also spent many weekends towing gliders. Helping others was important to Terry. He worked with the homeless in downtown Seattle and was someone everyone in the neighborhood could rely on for a helping hand. He was a devout Catholic, attending mass daily when possible and serving as a Eucharistic Minister and Lector at St. Bernadette in Burien. He was also an Honorary Life Member of the Knights of Columbus and a Trustee and Chair of the Board of Trustees for the Burien Elks Lodge.



Terry was strong on education, and his children - Steve, Joan, Ann, and Mary Heil - and grandchildren - Janie, John, and Katie Heil, and Peter and Erik Krogen - all hold engineering or science degrees from some of the top universities in the country including Caltech, MIT, Northwestern, University of Michigan, UC Berkeley, UC Santa Barbara, University of Colorado, Colorado State, and Michigan Tech.



Terry was predeceased by his wife of 55 years, Loretta. In addition to his children and grandchildren, Terry is survived by his beloved companion Judy Dore, daughter-in-law Robin Heil, and brothers Gene and Tom Heil. Terry was a kind and gentle man who loved his family. He was well respected in his community and will be sorely missed.



A Funeral Mass will be held for



Terry on Saturday, July 6 at 11 AM



at St. Bernadette Church



1028 SW 128th Street, Burien. Published in The Seattle Times from July 2 to July 3, 2019