Terri Ann Curtis
Terri Curtis was born to Ruth and Hubert Curtis on March 16, 1959 in Seattle, Washington. She transitioned into the next dimension on June 12, 2020, at 9:05 am. She was 61 years old. Though she, in her own words, "cherished all information regarding spirituality", she was deeply in love with the beauty of this world.
Those things included gardening, especially in Hawaii; riding her Harley; quilting in the Hawaiian style, and just appreciating the beauty around her. She did require that things be "clean, put away, beautiful, and harmonious". Though sometimes challenging, this was part of her love of beauty and desire to surround her self with beauty. And while she was adventurous and exuded a beautiful energy as she moved through the world, she also "loved a cozy bed & pj's".
While she loved the things of this world, she also cherished living a life informed by spirit. She was an energetic seeker who found much of what she sought. She had challenging situations and people in her life, as we all do. Rather than resenting these situations or feeling like she was a victim of the external world, she described them all as "teachers" that she was truly grateful for. In her own words, she "loved to face her issues and heal them; loved to forgive; loved to help people when they asked; and loved to love." What better testimony to a life well lived?
She was married to Mark Overdick and later to Kerry Berlin. Terri is survived by her partner William Rosaia, her brother David Curtis, and many extended relatives. Arrangements for a 'celebration of life' are pending. Share memories at Bartonfuneral.com
