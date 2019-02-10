Terry Genevieve Higgins



Terry Genevieve Higgins is remembered for her generosity, compassion, quick wit, and detailed memory. Her deep faith in God brought her peace when she passed away on January 26, 2019 surrounded by family. Terry was born June 3, 1953 in Seattle, Washington and raised on Magnolia and Mercer Island.



Terry graduated with a BS in Occupational Therapy from the University of Puget Sound in 1975 and worked for 40 years specializing in the treatment of geriatric and medically complex patients. In 2003 Terry was certified as a Hellerwork Practitioner. She was known as a caring, conscientious caregiver. Terry was employee of the year at Providence Everett Transitional Care Unit in 2010, where she was also famous for her culinary masterpieces at staff lunches.



Terry was a loving mother to her sons, Luke and Jim Winsor. She relished adventures with her two granddaughters, Samantha and Mikaela Winsor. Her favorite place was the family cabin at Chinom Point on Hood Canal. In addition to her sons and granddaughters, Terry is survived by her parents Bill and Jean Higgins, her sister Debbie (Mac) Taylor, and her brother, Pete (Leslie) Higgins.



A memorial service will be held at 1:00 on Sunday, February 17th at the Acacia Memorial Park in North Seattle.



In lieu of flowers, the family suggests remembrances be made to The Rivkin Center or Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center.