Terry Lloyd Munsell
Terry passed away July 22, 2019 after a long battle with dementia. Terry was born January 30, 1957 to Dick Munsell and Janet Severson. He loved to help others, joke around to make others laugh and was there when you needed someone to talk to. He was a commercial fisherman and also built a successful tree service, Alice's Cheap Tree Service, from the ground up. He will be remembered for his hard work and strong work ethic. Terry is survived by his dad and mom, his three daughters, Jennifer Ledgerwood, Julie Munsell, and Stacey Casey, his brother Mike Munsell, and four grandchildren.
There will be a memorial at Westgate Chapel in Edmonds on Aug 24 at Noon. We are asking that anyone able to, bring one dish for potluck style food.
Any donations please send to the AA Hall.
Published in The Seattle Times on Aug. 4, 2019