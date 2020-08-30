Terry Margaret Moore



Our beloved Terry Margaret Moore passed away after an 11-year battle with Frontotemporal Dementia. She was 71 years old.



She was surrounded by her family when she died peacefully at home on August 3, 2020.



She was born May 25, 1949 in Milwaukee, WI, the daughter of Leo and Margaret Bolles. She was the oldest of 5 siblings.



As a young woman, she graduated from the University of Washington and became a Registered Nurse. Later, she continued her education at Puget Sound University and earned a Juris Doctorate. She continued to work as a nurse and lawyer throughout the rest of her professional life.



Terry enjoyed family activities, her pet dogs, wine-tasting, golfing, baseball games, knitting and sewing.



She is survived by her mother Margaret, husband Barry, brothers Kelly, Ed, David, sons John and Brian, daughters-in-law, Jeanie, Julie and Naomi, son-in-law Dick and their combined 8 grandchildren. All of these she loved and touched deeply.



