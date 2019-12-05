Home

Memorial service
Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019
2:00 PM
Forest Lawn
West Seattle, WA
View Map
Terry Myers Obituary
Terry Myers

Beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and friend, Terry Myers, who never said an unkind word about anyone, went to be with Jesus on Monday, December 2, 2019 after a full life of 80 years in West Seattle and a brief illness.

Survived by her husband of 52 years, Phillip, children Jeffrey, Jennifer, and Laurie, daughter-in-law Jenn, sons-in-law Edward and Greg, and grandchildren Calvin Phillip and Connor Quigley, Phoebe Abigail, Ezra James and Claudia Rene;e, she left behind family and friends of whom she thought the world.

Arrangements have been made through Forest Lawn in West Seattle with a memorial service on Tuesday, December 10th, at 2:00 PM. Her interment will be at Tahoma National Cemetery in recognition of Phillip's service in the Armed Forces.

Remembrances may be made in Terry's name to the Swedish Medical Center Foundation in recognition of the loving care she received from the nursing and hospital staff on the 11th floor, or to the Bat Conservancy, because she really liked bats.
Published in The Seattle Times from Dec. 5 to Dec. 8, 2019
