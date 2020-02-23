|
Teruyo "Terrie" Tanino
Teruyo "Terrie" Tanino passed away peacefully on February 15, 2020. Terrie was born on November 3, 1928 in Fresno, California to Shoroku & Masayo Arakawa. She spent her childhood in the Fresno area with her 3 brothers and 3 sisters. During World War II, the family was sent to the Fresno Assembly Center, Jerome Arkansas and finally the Tule Lake Internment Camp in 1943. There she met her future husband, Katsumi "Kats" Tanino. In 1951, she received a Bachelors of Science from the California State University at Fresno, Department of Public Health. She married Kats in 1953 and moved to Seattle, Washington. She began her career as a microbiologist at the Seattle King County Health Laboratories which lasted 43 years. She was honored by Fresno State University in 2007 for her accomplishments and as being one their 1st graduates to receive a degree which led to a Medical Technician career. Terrie was an active member of the Seattle Buddhist Church. She served as the first female president of the Temple and was president of the Temple's Women Association. She had a passion for music and was the Temple's choir director for many years. When she was younger, she enjoyed playing the violin and also learned to play the Japanese koto. She and Kats enjoyed traveling around the world. At every new destination, she added to her unique collection of kitchen magnets. Terrie is survived by her husband, Kats Tanino, her brother, Kiyoto Arakawa (Jeanette) and numerous nieces and nephews. At the request of the family, there will be no memorial service.
Published in The Seattle Times on Feb. 23, 2020