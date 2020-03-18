|
Teryl Sue Dirks
Teryl Sue Dirks, a long-time Community Corrections Officer in Pierce County, passed away February 19, 2020 at home in her beloved Hilltop neighborhood. Teryl was the first child of Clarence and Phyllis Dirks, born on March 2, 1951 in Bonners Ferry, Idaho.
Teryl thoroughly enjoyed working with her criminal-offender clients, at times sharing her personal phone number so they could talk after hours if needed. Her sympathy and empathy where emblematic, shown to her clients, who society in general often rejected, as well as her community as it struggled with years of challenges.
Teryl worked diligently to improve the Hilltop neighborhood where, with eyes wide open, she had purchased a home in what was considered a rough neighborhood. A block-watch program she helped found was effective in limiting drug activity as well as empowering the neighborhood, which, with the help of the Tacoma police, so harried the drug dealers that most of them took their business elsewhere.
Soon after moving to Hilltop, she began volunteering to transport local children, many of whose parents didn't own vehicles, to special events, parks, and Sunday School at Peace Lutheran Church, her beloved congregation and center of her social life. Teryl remained in touch with her neighborhood children as they grew into adults, always present with a compassionate ear.
In 1971, Teryl gave birth to a daughter who was immediately adopted by James and Julie Zanner of Puyallup and named Sara. Teryl had no knowledge of who the adoptive parents were but hoped to someday have a relationship with her child. Meanwhile, at the urging of her parents, Sara instituted a search. The two quickly found each other and started a loving relationship, which included all of the Zanner family.
The Christian faith was Teryl's bedrock throughout her life, a commitment from which she never faltered. Her faith motivated her relationship with every person she encountered, to all of whom she demonstrated an attitude of joyful optimism even through physical disability which kept her home-bound in her final years.
Teryl left Bonners Ferry after high school in 1969 to attend Pacific Lutheran University in Tacoma, where she graduated with a Bachelor's degree. She worked for KMS Brokerage in Seattle, commuting daily by bus, before being hired by the Pierce County Department of Corrections.
Teryl was preceded in death by her father, Clarence Dirks, in 1996. To mourn her passing she leaves her mother, Phyllis Amoth Dirks, Federal Way; her daughter, Sara Zanner Fassett, Ferndale, and grandchildren Jordyn and Taylor; and brother Keith Dirks and family of Tenino and brother Jeff Dirks of Bogot, Colombia.
A memorial service was to be conducted on March 14 at Peace Lutheran Church but was cancelled due to the current health crisis. It will be rescheduled when conditions permit.
Published in The Seattle Times from Mar. 18 to Mar. 19, 2020