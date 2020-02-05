|
|
Thelma Irene Doyle
Thelma Irene (Halstead) Doyle, 94, passed away on January 11, 2020 in Renton, WA. She was the 4th child born to Knute Halstead and Nellie Mathers in Monroe, WA in May 1925. In 1945, Thelma married Gerard (Jerry) Doyle in Everett, WA and moved to Brooklyn, NY after Jerry was discharged from the Navy. They had one son, John. The family moved to Oradell, NJ, then Los Angeles. Thelma moved to Seattle in 1970 and worked at the Veteran's Administration Hospital in Seattle for more than 25 years retiring in 1996. She was one of the friendliest and outgoing person one could meet. She was easy to talk to and had a great sense of humor. All who knew and loved her will sorely miss her.
Thelma was predeceased by her parents; son, John Doyle; brothers Iver, Clifford, Leroy, Marvin, Harry, and Jerry Halstead; sisters Erma Anderson, Marlene Batt, and Laura Halstead.
Thelma is survived by her grandson, Jason Doyle of Portland, OR; brother Clyde Halstead (Peggy) of Klamath Falls, OR; dearest friend and companion Mel Nergaard of Seattle; daughter-in-law Elaine Ramos Doyle of Los Osos, CA; special friend Jules Germeau of Seattle and numerous nieces and nephews. Thelma requested no services. She loved animals, especially tigers, so consider a donation to the Woodland Park Zoo or any humane society in her memory.
Published in The Seattle Times on Feb. 5, 2020