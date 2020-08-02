Thelma Ruth Scramlin
Beloved wife, mother, and grandmother. Thelma passed away July 16, 2020 at the age of 94. Thelma was born in Hoquiam, WA to Peter and Hannah Peterson. Married Robert M Scramlin in November 1953 and moved to Kirkland, WA where they raised their 5 children Joan (Bill), Mary (Ross), Peter (Sue), Jennifer, and Robert (Heidi). Preceded in death by daughter Mary in 2019. Thelma also leaves behind 8 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren.
Interment at Evergreen-Washelli Seattle. Memorial to be held at a later date.