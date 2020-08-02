1/1
Thelma Ruth Scramlin
Thelma Ruth Scramlin

Beloved wife, mother, and grandmother. Thelma passed away July 16, 2020 at the age of 94. Thelma was born in Hoquiam, WA to Peter and Hannah Peterson. Married Robert M Scramlin in November 1953 and moved to Kirkland, WA where they raised their 5 children Joan (Bill), Mary (Ross), Peter (Sue), Jennifer, and Robert (Heidi). Preceded in death by daughter Mary in 2019. Thelma also leaves behind 8 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren.

Interment at Evergreen-Washelli Seattle. Memorial to be held at a later date. Sign Thelma's Guest Book at www.Legacy.com

Published in The Seattle Times on Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Evergreen-Washelli Funeral Home
11111 Aurora Ave N
SEATTLE, WA 98133
(206) 362-5200
