Theodore (Ted) E. Knudson
Ted, age 93, passed away peacefully September 2, 2019 at CRISTA Assisted Care in Shoreline.
He was born in Tacoma, WA, attended Eatonville High School and actually did ride his bicycle over 2 miles in the snow to the bus stop. Raised on a farm, he had many interests and looked forward to seeing what was beyond the horizon. This led to attending the University of Washington getting a degree Civil Engineering. This was followed by a long career in General Contracting.
He was preceded in death by his parents Pete Knudson, Rose Knudson (Hansler) and his oldest daughter Laura Gregg (Knudson). He is survived by his wife of 10yrs Patricia Holvick, his son Steve Knudson (Karen), his daughters Patrice Roney (Trevor) and Jan Knudson, and his sister Mary Crittenden (Knudson) plus many grand children, great grandchildren, step children, step grandchildren, step great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Remembrances may be made to the Museum of Flight in Seattle or Palm Springs Air Museum in Palm Springs.
Published in The Seattle Times on Oct. 6, 2019