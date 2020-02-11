|
|
Theodore Herbert Kehl
Ted Kehl passed away peacefully on February 11, 2019, after living for 6 years with Parkinson's disease.
Ted was born in Racine, Wisconsin on April 1, 1933, the third of four sons of Frederick Kehl & Lorraine Messenger Kehl.
Ted's combination of intelligence, creativity, and curiosity, led to a career of innovation and significant contribution to the field of Computer Science. After obtaining his BS, MS, and PhD in Physiology and Biophysics at University of Wisconsin in 1961, Ted came to the University of Washington as a postdoctoral fellow. Seeing the growing importance of computer technology in medical research, Ted received funding to purchase one of the very earliest computers at the University of Washington for the department of Physiology and Biophysics. He was an early driving force behind development of computer technology for use in medical research, and foresaw the future use of that technology for many fields of study. He retired from the UW in 1997 and stayed active in the field of Computer Science for many years after his retirement. Over the course of his career he was consultant to various highly successful companies, including collaboration with David Cutler at Digital Equipment Corporation, and Microsoft. In later life, he volunteered with the Washington State Attorney General's office to augment its data management
As a full professor of Physiology and Biophysics in the UW Medical School, and full professor of Computer Science, Ted was known for his interdisciplinary approach to research long before it became common. In the 1960s he was one of seven faculty members who founded the University of Washington Department of Computer Science. In the early 1980s, he expanded his research into new ways of designing computer chips. These changes led to great improvements in computer speed and function, which, in turn, made computers more and more necessary to all fields of research.
Ted was an avid bicyclist, and was known for his exciting bicycle expeditions, both in the Pacific Northwest, and later, in Europe. Ted's zest for new challenges drew him to many different hobbies. Some of his interests were ethnic and outdoor cooking, hiking and mountain climbing, and overseas travel.
Ted was married to his first wife, Patricia Kehl (nee Bowen), for 14 years. They had three children - Michael, Michele and Mary. Michael died in 1974, at the age of 18, in a motorcycle accident. Ted was also married to former wife, Marty McLaren, for 17 years. They had four children - Catherine, Andrea, Lauren, and Sam. Andrea died at 18 months of age, in 1977. Sam died 10 months after his father, in December 2019.
Ted Kehl was proceeded in death by his first wife, Patricia, and his brother Frederick M. Kehl. He is survived by brothers Bruce Kehl and Richard Kehl, both of Wisconsin; his children Mary and Michele; Michele's husband Marc; as well as daughters Catherine and Lauren. He is also survived by two grandsons - Mary's son Jeremy Weaver and Lauren's son Tracy Kehl-Doran, and by former wife Marty McLaren. He is remembered fondly by family, friends and former students.
The family is very appreciative of the loving care Ted received at the Good Shepherd Home in his final 18 months of life.
