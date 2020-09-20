Theodore K. McCarley, USN, (Ret)
Captain Ted McCarley, USN (Ret) (80) passed quietly in his sleep at home in Solomons, MD on 5 September 2020. Born in Charleston, SC on 24 June 1940, he was the son of the late Rear Admiral Henry Harris McCarley and the late Marion (Kershaw) McCarley.
Ted received his Bachelor's Degree Summa Cum Laude from Chaminade University of Hawaii in 1984. He graduated from the National War College in June 1990. Ted was a Naval Officer serving forty three years active duty supporting Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD). From Seaman to Captain, Master Blaster, diver, parachutist, and mentor to many over the years, not even dementia could cast a pall on Ted's lifelong love affair with the Navy. He was a lifelong member of the Naval EOD Association (NEODA) and the Fleet Reserve Association (FRA Branch 24, Annapolis).
Known as a crackerjack boat mechanic, daredevil, marathoner, and memorable ass-chewer, he was also a beloved husband, lucky father, fun grandfather, great-grandfather, and brother that shared a love for adventure, tattoos, dolphins, and roller coasters.
Fortunate to be able to live out his childhood dream of owning his own boat upon retirement, Ted loved cruising on his 44' Defever trawler, M/V Aloha Friday. He and his wife wintered in the Bahamas, circumnavigated the eastern U.S. by water, and cruised maritime New England and Canada. After boating, they took up traveling by RV, and enjoyed visits with family and friends around the country.
Ted is survived by his wife Nancy Shores McCarley; daughter, Debbie Kroupa (Mike) of Lagrange, OH; son, Michael McCarley (Debbie) of Simpsonville, SC; son, Allen McCarley (Isabel) of Fredericksburg, VA; brother, Harris McCarley (Walta) of Redmond, WA; sister, Marion McCarley of Seattle, WA; sister Meg Curnutt (Dee) of Marysville, WA; brother, Jack McCarley of Tacoma, WA; sister-in-law Madeline Flynn (Joe) of Alexandria, VA; brother-in-law, David Shores of LaPlata, MD; brother-in-law, Nick Pera of Alexandria, VA; and numerous grandchildren, great grand-children, nieces, and nephews.
Burial at Arlington National Cemetery is planned for next year.
Memorials may be made to the EOD Warrior Foundation (716 Crestview Ave, Niceville, FL 32758), the Lewy Body Dementia Association (lbda.org
), or the charity of your choice
.