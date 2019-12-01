|
|
Theodore T. Tanabe
Of Bothell, Washington, died November 17, 2019 at the age of 89, surrounded by his family. Ted is survived by his wife, Frances, daughters Darcia and Rochele (JP Cozzatti), granddaughters Keona and Kiyoko, sister Midori and many cousins, nieces, and nephews. Memorial service for family and close friends to be held on December 9, 1:00 p.m., Evergreen-Washelli Funeral Home, 11111 Aurora Ave. N, Seattle, WA 98133. Remembrance to the .
Published in The Seattle Times on Dec. 1, 2019