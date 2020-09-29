1/
Theodore Y. (Ted) Fujioka
Theodore (Ted) Y. Fujioka

Born December 6, 1935 in Seattle, WA and passed away on September 21, 2020.

Preceded in death by best-friend and devoted wife, Kim. Also, preceded in death by parents Tetsuei and Momoko Fujioka, sisters Martha H. Kato, Lillian K. Sameshima, brother, Victor S. Fujioka and companion, Theo's Chivas Regal.

Survived by family members- sons, Kevin, Keith (Michelle) and daughter Terrie (Tim) Dahl. Four loving grandsons Evan G. Fujioka (Keith), Jordan C. Fujioka (Kevin), Taylor M. and Trevor J. Dahl (Terrie) and many nieces, nephews and other relatives.

At his request, no services were held.

Published in The Seattle Times from Sep. 29 to Sep. 30, 2020.
