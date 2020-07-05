Or Copy this URL to Share

Theresa Ann Henderson



3 Nov 1942 ~ 22 June 2020



Theresa A. Henderson, 77, of Kent, Washington passed away June 22, 2020.



Theresa is preceded in death by her husband of over 50 years Gary Henderson.



She is survived by her children: Jim (Diann) Henderson, Dee (Jim) Wheat, Kelly (Jerry) Asbjornsen, Cheri (Derek) Hovander, Colleen (Grant) VanDyke and Debbie (Mike) Vescovi. Her brothers - Patrick (Diane) Byrne, Michael (Carol) Byrne and her brother-in-law, Dennis (Francine) Henderson. 17 Grandchildren, 12 Great Grandchildren, her large extended family and many friends.



