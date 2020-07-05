Theresa Ann Henderson
3 Nov 1942 ~ 22 June 2020
Theresa A. Henderson, 77, of Kent, Washington passed away June 22, 2020.
Theresa is preceded in death by her husband of over 50 years Gary Henderson.
She is survived by her children: Jim (Diann) Henderson, Dee (Jim) Wheat, Kelly (Jerry) Asbjornsen, Cheri (Derek) Hovander, Colleen (Grant) VanDyke and Debbie (Mike) Vescovi. Her brothers - Patrick (Diane) Byrne, Michael (Carol) Byrne and her brother-in-law, Dennis (Francine) Henderson. 17 Grandchildren, 12 Great Grandchildren, her large extended family and many friends.
Published in The Seattle Times on Jul. 5, 2020.