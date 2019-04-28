|
|
Theresa Barbara Ann Pardee
November 19, 1926 ~ April 21, 2019
Terry passed away peacefully at Florence of SEATTLE. Born in Chicago Il. Lived in Portland OR then Bremerton, Bellevue and Bainbridge Is, WA.
Terry was the youngest of 3 girls. Her mother was Victoria Schwartz-Martin. Married in 1952, moved to Lake Hills in in 1955. Charles R Pardee started his own lumber business in 1962 and built their dream home. This home was where Terry was the happiest. For over 50 years, her Garden and home would explode in color with every season and holiday, reflecting the joy it gave her to make everything more beautiful. Terry is survived by Vicki Pardee, Janice Wolfe & Robert Wolfe. Remembrances to The Humane Society.
Published in The Seattle Times on Apr. 28, 2019