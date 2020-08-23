Theresa Bernadette (Bunnie) Hueffed
Our beloved Mother was called home to the Lord on August 12, 2020 at the age of 93. She lived a life that was full of energy and had a tremendous love for her family and friends. Her devoted husband John preceded her in death. She is survived by her children, Chris (Shirley), Kathi (Dave) Chaquette, Nicki (Paul) Tran, and Brian; as well as her nine grandchildren; and twelve great grandchildren, to whom she was fondly known to as Gill or Gilly. She will truly be missed by all of us as she was a dynamic and greatly loved member of the family.
A Seattle native, Bernadette was born on July 20, 1927 and grew up in Blessed Sacrament Parish. She attended high school at Holy Angels and Holy Names Academy. John and Bernadette lived in Shoreline at the same home for 59 years. They were parishioners of St. Luke Parish for 35 years, where they were active parents in Catholic school life and involved in various ministries. Around 1991, they became members of St. Matthew Parish, truly enjoying attending mass there and socializing over coffee and donuts.
Fond memories of Bernadette are always related to caring for babies, children, the elderly and animals. She and John were foster parents for a number of years. She had a huge heart with God given gifts of patience and nurturing. Bernadette was an exceptionally caring wife and mother who always put family first. She was also a talented and prolific seamstress, making clothes for her children and grandchildren and later in life creating beautiful quilts for everyone to cherish. Her fingers were never idle as she was also an avid knitter. She loved to sing and had a spunky personality!
Bernadette's family expresses heartfelt thanks to each and every staff person in The Courtyard at Cristwood Memory Care unit where she was given excellent and devoted care over the last 5 years. You are all special angels who gave much love, respect and dignity to our Mother every single day. Additional thanks to Providence Hospice of Seattle, for their compassionate care and support.
Mom (Gilly) will be missed tremendously but she left us all with many fond memories to live in our hearts forever.
We love you Mom!
Private Family Service Due to Covid.
Remembrances may be made in Bernadette's name to St. Vincent de Paul St. Matthew's Conference.
