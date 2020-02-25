Home

Theresa Marie Floyd

Theresa Marie Floyd Obituary
Theresa Marie Floyd

Theresa Marie Floyd was born October 5, 1923 in Bastrop, Louisiana as the eldest daughter of Reverend I.L. Barkley and Mamie Moore-Barkley. She received her Bachelor's degree in Elementary Education from Southern University and her Master's in School Administration from Seattle University. She was blessed with three children: Blenda Barfield (deceased), David Barfield, and Tanya Beverly (deceased), and spent 55 years with her life-long partner, Command Sergeant Major F.L. Floyd (deceased). She climbed the ranks in the Seattle Public School district in various roles from Teacher, Counselor, Human Relations Specialist, and Vice Principal to Principal. Active in Seattle's inner city, T. Marie served as a member of Seattle Alumnae Chapter, Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc., FAME Headstart, Jack and Jill of America, Inc., and Principal's Association of Seattle Schools. Over the years, she demonstrated her commitment to her community, cultivating education through activism, education and philanthropy.

T. Marie passed away peacefully on February 7, 2020, surrounded by her loving family.

Service information:

Friday, February 28, 2020, 11am,

First African Methodist Episcopal Church, 1522 14th Avenue, Seattle, WA 98122
Published in The Seattle Times from Feb. 25 to Feb. 26, 2020
