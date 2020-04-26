Home

Theresa Nelson passed away peacefully on April 18, 2020. She was 81. Theresa was born in Renton on January 23, 1939. She met her sweetheart, Ken Nelson, while attending Renton High School. Theresa and Ken were married on July 6, 1957 and celebrated 62 wonderful years of marriage together. Theresa enjoyed gardening, cooking, painting, reading, fishing, and adventures with Ken.

Please plant something special in your garden in memory of Theresa. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Published in The Seattle Times on Apr. 26, 2020
