Theresa Rex O'Neil
Theresa O'Neil, age 93, of Seattle, Washington passed away on Friday August 23, 2019. Theresa was born December 23, 1925 in Cook County, Illinois to Thor and Karen Schack.
She is preceded in death by her husband Terrance O'Neil, two of her brothers, and a granddaughter. She is survived by
her brother Ernie, her daughter
Sandy, and granddaughters Trisha and Sandee, as well as many other friends and family members.
A funeral service will be held in
her honor at her long time Church,
St. John Parish, on Friday August 30, 2019, 7916 1st Ave NW, Seattle, WA 98117 at 11:00am, followed by a coffee hour and entombment at Holyrood Catholic Cemetery at 2:00pm, 205 NE 205th St, Shoreline, 98155.
For more information please
see www.washelli.com.
