St John Catholic Church
7916 1st Ave NW
Seattle, WA 98117
Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
St. John Parish
7916 1st Ave NW
Seattle, WA
Entombment
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
2:00 PM
Holyrood Catholic Cemetery
205 NE 205th St
Shoreline, WA
Theresa Rex O'Neil


1925 - 2019
Theresa Rex O'Neil Obituary
Theresa Rex O'Neil

Theresa O'Neil, age 93, of Seattle, Washington passed away on Friday August 23, 2019. Theresa was born December 23, 1925 in Cook County, Illinois to Thor and Karen Schack.

She is preceded in death by her husband Terrance O'Neil, two of her brothers, and a granddaughter. She is survived by

her brother Ernie, her daughter

Sandy, and granddaughters Trisha and Sandee, as well as many other friends and family members.

A funeral service will be held in

her honor at her long time Church,

St. John Parish, on Friday August 30, 2019, 7916 1st Ave NW, Seattle, WA 98117 at 11:00am, followed by a coffee hour and entombment at Holyrood Catholic Cemetery at 2:00pm, 205 NE 205th St, Shoreline, 98155.

For more information please

see www.washelli.com.
Published in The Seattle Times from Aug. 27 to Aug. 29, 2019
