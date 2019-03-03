Thomas A. Dwyer



On Sunday, February 24, 2019, Tom Dwyer, a loving husband and father of four children passed away at home just shy of his 84th birthday. Four things defined Tom: his love of God, his love for his wife and children, his love for dentistry, and his love for the University of Southern California. For a time, he loved fly fishing too, but he gave that up after losing his wife in 2005. He said the best part of going fishing was coming home to her. With no one to come home to, there was no reason to fish.



Tom was born March 12, 1935, the second son and third child of Edward and Hazel Dwyer. He graduated from Garfield High School in East Los Angeles, served in the Navy and Naval Reserve for four years and, thanks to the GI bill, completed pre-dental studies at East Los Angeles Junior College and graduated from the USC School of Dentistry in 1962. He practiced dentistry for 56 years, officially retiring just two months before his death. He loved being a dentist and he was good at it and he was most proud when he saw a crown he'd done still doing its job after decades.



For the last 20 years he travelled to Los Angeles three times a year to watch USC football games and visit with family and dental school classmates. He looked forward all year to these trips.



Tom was preceded in death by his wife of 50 years, Catherine. He is survived by his sons Scott, Craig, Curtis, and daughter Cathy, 12 grandchildren, and four great grandchildren.



Recitation of the Rosary will be



held Monday, March 11 at 6:00 pm,



Funeral Mass will be held Tuesday,



March 12th at 10:00 am



BOTH at



St. Monica's Catholic Church



4311 88th Avenue SE



Mercer Island 98040



Hoffner Fisher & Harvey



Hoffner Fisher & Harvey