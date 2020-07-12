Thomas A. Mackin
Thomas A. Mackin, age 67 and a resident of Sammamish, WA, lost his battle with cancer on July 7, 2020. Tom was born in Port Washington, Wisconsin and he was preceded in death by his parents, Dr. James Mackin and Marion Mackin, as well as his siblings, Kathleen Mackin, Jim Mackin, and Mike Mackin. He is survived by siblings John Mackin, Mary Ann Overton, Pat Mackin, Eileen Mackin, Kevin Mackin, Maggie Mackin and Charlie Mackin as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
Tom served in the military from 1971-1973 as a member of the Presidential Honor Guard in Washington D.C. He graduated with an Economics degree from the University of Wisconsin- Milwaukee in 1977 and Marquette University Law School in 1980. Tom began his law practice in Milwaukee but after 10 years, he moved to Seattle, Washington where he achieved prominence as a lawyer with a broad practice including criminal defense, family law and real estate law. Outside of work, Tom excelled in 9-ball billiards and competed in national tournaments. Tom's wit and humor will be deeply missed by his siblings, nieces and nephews, colleagues and friends.
A funeral service will be held on July 17 at 2:00 pm at the Lima and Campagna Sunnyvale Mortuary, 1315 Hollenbeck Ave., Sunnyvale CA, 94087. In lieu of flowers, memorials are recommended in his name for the American Cancer Society
.