Thomas B. Sanford



Dr. Thomas B. Sanford, loving husband and father of three children and three grandchildren, passed away in Seattle, WA, on July 12, 2020, at the age of 80, due to heart failure.



Tom was born in Toledo, Ohio in 1940, to James and Mary (Williams) Sanford. He grew up in Cleveland and Vermilion, Ohio and received a Bachelor's degree in Physics from Oberlin College and a PhD in Oceanography from MIT.



In 1962, he married Marilyn Wilmore, an Oberlin classmate. They made their home in West Falmouth, MA, while Tom worked for the Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution. In 1979, he and Marilyn moved to Seattle, WA, with their three children, James, Cynthia, and Craig. For more than 40 years, Dr. Sanford served at the University of Washington as a Professor in the School of Oceanography, Principal Oceanographer at the Applied Physics Laboratory, and most recently as Professor Emeritus.



Tom is preceded in death by his parents and his brother, James R. Sanford. Tom is survived by his wife of 58 years, Marilyn (Wilmore) Sanford, and their children, James, Cynthia (Christopher), and Craig, and three grandchildren, Elliot, Oliver, and Campbell.



A service will be planned at a later date. To read Tom's full



obituary and to leave a message,



go to funerals.coop/obituaries/thomas-b-sanford.html



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store