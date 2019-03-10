Thomas Ball



On February 7, 2019 Tom Ball was called Home. Tom was born in Eau Claire, Wisconsin on August 8, 1934 to Joseph and Catherine Ball.



He married Twyla Cogzill on May 24, 1958 in Reno, Kansas. They were both 23 years old. Tom and Twyla were married for 51 years. Twyla preceded Tom in death, of ALS. They had no children. After losing Twyla, Tom pressed on, getting even more involved in the things they had shared together.



He was an active member of St. Matthew Parish in Seattle for 30 years. For the last sixteen years Tom dedicated his time as a Vincentian and as the Spritual Advisor to the St. Matthew St. Vincent de Paul Conference. Tom was still making home visits last Christmas and attending weekly meetings until his passing.



Tom was very active, and much respected, in the Seattle Dahlia Society. His expertise in growing and showing flowers earned him many awards. Tom enjoyed sharing his knowledge and his beautiful flowers with his friends. Every spring for the past ten years Tom held a plant sale at St. Matthew Parish from seedlings and cuttings that he started in his own greenhouse. All proceeds from the sale benefited Saint Vincent de Paul.



Tom was proud to have served his country for 25 years as a US Navy Submariner. He would light up when regaling us with stories about being a Master Chef on a nuclear submarine. Upon retirement from the Navy he worked for Boeing for several years as the Culinary Director for all of their dining rooms.



Last call. Close all hatches. Down periscope.



A funeral mass will be held on



Saturday, March 16th at 10:00 a.m.



St. Matthew's Catholic Church



1230 NE 127th St, Seattle, 98125 Reception to follow.



Remembrances may be made to



St. Matthew's Catholic Church, Saint Vincent de Paul, or .



Hoffner Fisher & Harvey



Guestbook at harveyfuneral.com Published in The Seattle Times on Mar. 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary