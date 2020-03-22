|
Thomas Barr Mickley
Thomas Barr Mickley, a long time resident of Bellevue, passed away peacefully on March 12, 2020.
Born March 31, 1933 in Los Angeles, Tom received his Engineering degree from Stanford University. Tom was a Lieutenant in the USMC and married his beloved Carol in Berkeley 58 years ago. They moved to Washington in 1967 where Tom was employed by Boeing as an engineer for 26 years. He was a member of the First Congregational Church of Bellevue where he also volunteered. Tom also had an affinity for the arts, and over the years he created several beautiful metal sculptures. Tom was loyal, genuine and would lend a hand to whoever asked. His kind heart will be greatly missed.
Tom is survived by his loving family: Carol, his children, Paul and Nancy, his son-in-law, Joe, and his adoring granddaughters, Mia and Cami.
A memorial service will take place at a future date.
In lieu of flowers, remembrances in Tom's name may be made to Hope Heart Institute or Bellevue First Congregational Church.
Published in The Seattle Times on Mar. 22, 2020