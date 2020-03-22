Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas Mickley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas Barr Mickley

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Thomas Barr Mickley Obituary
Thomas Barr Mickley

Thomas Barr Mickley, a long time resident of Bellevue, passed away peacefully on March 12, 2020.

Born March 31, 1933 in Los Angeles, Tom received his Engineering degree from Stanford University. Tom was a Lieutenant in the USMC and married his beloved Carol in Berkeley 58 years ago. They moved to Washington in 1967 where Tom was employed by Boeing as an engineer for 26 years. He was a member of the First Congregational Church of Bellevue where he also volunteered. Tom also had an affinity for the arts, and over the years he created several beautiful metal sculptures. Tom was loyal, genuine and would lend a hand to whoever asked. His kind heart will be greatly missed.

Tom is survived by his loving family: Carol, his children, Paul and Nancy, his son-in-law, Joe, and his adoring granddaughters, Mia and Cami.

A memorial service will take place at a future date.

In lieu of flowers, remembrances in Tom's name may be made to Hope Heart Institute or Bellevue First Congregational Church.

Please sign Tom's online Guestbook at www.Legacy.com.
Published in The Seattle Times on Mar. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Thomas's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -