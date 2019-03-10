Thomas C. Fleming



Thomas Fleming was born June 1, 1936 in Bonner, Montana to Lena Partoll and Thomas Fleming. He was a loving son, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, and husband. He was Montanan (Montana Grizzly, class of '58), Irish, and Catholic to the core. He was a loyal friend with a sharp wit, and possessed an easy banter that endeared him to friends and strangers alike. He was an astute and successful business owner, co-founding Consolidated Carpet Warehouse in Seattle, which he operated until 1996. Affectionately known as "Big Tom" for his 6'10" stature, he had two sons, Craig and Michael Fleming, with his first wife, Bette Ray, and adopted a daughter, Robin Fleming, during his second marriage to Betty Fleming.



Tom traveled widely, enjoying visits to the Bahamas, Puerto Rico, Hong Kong, China, Hawaii, and Mexico with his daughter. Among his favorite travels were those with his sons to Las Vegas and to sporting events, and a trip to Ireland where he connected with relatives. Tom enjoyed investing, and created and operated businesses as diverse as the Northern Lights casino in Las Vegas to a scrapbooking store in Montana. In retirement, he lived in Honolulu before moving to Polson, Montana, where he built his dream log home.



Tom was predeceased by his sister, Elizabeth (Betty Jo) Johnson, and his parents. He is survived by his children, Craig, Michael (Katie), Robin (Bernard Russell), his grandchildren Thomas, Julia, Taylor, Jake, Will, and Luke, and his wife, Portia.



