Rev. Dr. Thomas Carpenter

Rev. Dr. Thomas Carpenter

Age 76, Rev. Dr. Thomas Carpenter passed away on January 19, 2020.

Tom was a lifelong educator; recently as professor and Director of Education at St. Ambrose University in Davenport, IA. He was also an ordained minister of the African Methodist Episcopal Church.

Tom is survived by his wife, Hazel, his six children and numerous grandchildren.

Memorial service to be held at First A.M.E. Church of Seattle on Friday March 6, 2020 from 10:00 am to Noon, with a

repast to follow.
Published in The Seattle Times on Mar. 1, 2020
