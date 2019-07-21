Thomas Cecil Thiel



Tom, 72, passed away peacefully at home in the late afternoon of July 6, 2019 with his daughter by his side. He leaves behind his daughter Karin (Kari) Torchia, granddaughters Ashleigh Hight and Hannah Gibson, grandsons Tanner Gibson and Aiden Miller and 4 great grandchildren with a 5th on the way. Born 01/09/1947 and raised in Seattle, the only son of Dorothy and Thomas Thiel. Tom was a Navy veteran of the Vietnam war. When returning from the war he continued his education in the electrical field from which he retired in 2002. He was a 50-year member of the IBEW. He loved his work, talking cars, and talking in general. Tom was known for his sense of humor, generosity, and living his life just how he wanted. He will be missed by many.



A small memorial will be held Saturday August 10th. Please contact Kari for details. Friends and family may sign the guestbook at:



www.asacredmoment.com. Published in The Seattle Times on July 21, 2019