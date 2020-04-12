Home

Thomas Charles OBrien

Thomas Charles OBrien Obituary
Thomas Charles O'Brien

Age 82, Thomas O'Brien passed away peacefully on March 27, 2020. His beloved wife of 61 years spent his last day beside him.

Left to cherish his memory are his wife Merry, of Redmond, WA; his son, Kevin of Issaquah, WA; his son, Christopher of Batesville, VA; five grandchildren, one great grandson; sister-in-law, Sue of Corvallis, OR; sister-in-law, Joyce of Malvern, PA; and many other dear family and friends.

A virtual celebration of Tom's life will take place on Saturday April 18 at 10am PST. For details on how to join us, please see https://bartonfuneral.com/2020/04/06/thomas-charles-obrien
Published in The Seattle Times on Apr. 12, 2020
