1945 - 2020
Born in Dubuque, IA on September 5, 1945, Tom passed away in Seattle Washington, on April 13, 2020 of natural causes. He was the eldest of three sons raised by Helen and Gene Wear in LaFayette Co, WI. He graduated from Shullsburg HS in 1963, participating in band, forensics and varsity sports, despite childhood polio. Tom was the first of his family to attend college and graduated from the U of Wisconsin-Platteville and earned a Masters and Doctorate from Kent State. Married to Janeane Reagan, both were on campus when the four students were infamously killed, while protesting expansion of the war in SE Asia. His work with military veterans began in Ohio and included practice in Wisconsin, Colorado and New York states before settling into private practice in Seattle.

Though not a veteran, for forty years, Dr. Wear specialized in treating post traumatic stress for Vietnam Veterans and the military of each subsequent American war until he retired.

Tom married Susan Jenkins, with whom he had a daughter and son. He also leaves two grandchildren, Naomi and Lucia, whom he adored. Tom was a voracious reader and occasional author, focusing on comparative religions, Buddhism, Jungian theory and evolutionary biology.

Tom enjoyed his weekly poker group, the Old Dogs. A drummer at heart, a good rhythm never failed to move his hands. He is survived by his daughter Katie (Cook) Wear, and her children, his son Matt Wear, his brothers Elden Wear of Gainsville, Florida and Gerry Wear of Vancouver, Washington.

There will be a celebration of life, when conditions allow.
Published in The Seattle Times on May 22, 2020
